19,492 Shares in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE Purchased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,331.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $73.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.20.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

