McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 1.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co owned 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $65.95 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

