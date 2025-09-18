Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 367,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,234,000 after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 102,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, High Probability Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 1,438,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,161,000 after purchasing an additional 118,929 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

