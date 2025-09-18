Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.87.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.57. The stock has a market cap of $426.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

