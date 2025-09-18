Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Sells 1,100 Shares of Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lessened its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Baidu comprises 5.1% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $31,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Baidu by 17.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Baidu by 13.6% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $1,783,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Baidu from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $137.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.09. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.71 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

