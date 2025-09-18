Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Lifted by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,534 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,900,814,000 after acquiring an additional 842,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,668,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,948 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $346.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 88.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $363.38 per share, with a total value of $181,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,054.76. This trade represents a 1.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 794,602 shares valued at $220,766,166. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

