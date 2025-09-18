Park Capital Management LLC WI Reduces Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares $SPXL

Park Capital Management LLC WI decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 0.4%
NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $204.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $87.08 and a twelve month high of $207.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.73.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
