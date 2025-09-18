RTX Corporation $RTX Holdings Decreased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 1.1% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $19,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,921,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,058,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,496 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $158.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.40 and a 200 day moving average of $141.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $161.26. The company has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 59.78%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.