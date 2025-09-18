Vista Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,080.64. The trade was a 38.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $477.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $388.90 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.10%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.