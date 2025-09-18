Envision Financial LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Envision Financial LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Envision Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Envision Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SCHA stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

