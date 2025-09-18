Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 120,585 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,585 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $16,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Samsara by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 106,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 954,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after buying an additional 366,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 793,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $30,582,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 793,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $30,582,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,716,158 shares of company stock worth $140,011,119. 46.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -243.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

