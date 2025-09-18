Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $30.91 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,058,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,910,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 359,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 73,548 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 657.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%
SCHG opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
