Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $107.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $108.69.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

