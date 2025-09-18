Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 6,246 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $24,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Strategy by 6,992.7% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 119,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117,967 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Strategy by 7,750.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.50.

Strategy Price Performance

MSTR opened at $329.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $128.51 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 3.82.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.74) EPS. Strategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.47, for a total transaction of $13,047,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,107.22. This trade represents a 71.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Winiarski purchased 10,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.65 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $976,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 265,474 shares of company stock worth $24,056,259 and sold 142,150 shares worth $59,289,351. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

