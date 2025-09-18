Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Shares Acquired by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

