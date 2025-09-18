Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $6,497,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total transaction of $6,377,475.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $249.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $253.23.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.56.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

