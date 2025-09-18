Deere & Company $DE Stake Lessened by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $26,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $468.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.02. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $387.03 and a twelve month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.87.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

