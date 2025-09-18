Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,503 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,931.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3,976.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 61,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 59,560 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 107,580.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 119,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

