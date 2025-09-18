Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 245,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 227,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.5% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,808,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,938,000 after acquiring an additional 314,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.03.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $80.29 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

