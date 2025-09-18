Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,068,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 62,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

