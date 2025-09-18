Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Trims Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,965 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 7.3% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $30,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $75.91.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

