Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,811.8% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

