NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc $DEO

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $1,908,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 30.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2,331.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:DEO opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a one year low of $96.45 and a one year high of $142.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $2.5192 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

