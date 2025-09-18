Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 1,019 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in McDonald’s by 18.8% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 363,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $106,076,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MCD opened at $304.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.49.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.86.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

