Tompkins Financial Corp Has $9.19 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 target price on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.5%

TEL opened at $213.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.64.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,645 shares of company stock worth $27,267,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

