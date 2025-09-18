Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF $AVRE

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, FMB Wealth Management bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $620.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

