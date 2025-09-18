1,272 Shares in Salesforce Inc. $CRM Purchased by Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in Salesforce by 383.3% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $242.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.58. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $230.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $545,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,245,694.69. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,077 shares of company stock valued at $19,099,953. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.58.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

