Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 72,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 4,346.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 150,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 507.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 211,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 176,379 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of GLW opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $5,352,294.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 809,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,757,941.05. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,950 shares of company stock worth $10,449,192 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

