Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Pines Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,648,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,374,000 after buying an additional 96,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $288.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.65 and its 200-day moving average is $286.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the sale, the chairman owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at $91,271,982.06. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,852.61. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

