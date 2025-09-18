Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 196 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 29.7% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 349.1% during the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $760.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $739.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $774.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $939.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

