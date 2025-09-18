Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stake Boosted by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.29% of Micron Technology worth $403,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,946 shares of company stock worth $34,242,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $159.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. KGI Securities cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

