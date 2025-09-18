Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 1,478 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.67.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

