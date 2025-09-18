Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

