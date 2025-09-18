NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 23,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.8%

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.04%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.