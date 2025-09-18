TT International Asset Management LTD Buys 21,148 Shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. $COCO

TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Vita Coco makes up about 0.8% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $168.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COCO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 84,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,120. The trade was a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 742,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,710,585.79. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,655 over the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

