Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 1,439 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $107.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $115.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

