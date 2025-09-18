Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,769 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 1.9% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 137,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 157,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $399,000.

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.68 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

