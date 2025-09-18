Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Stake Raised by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VBK opened at $300.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.70 and a 200 day moving average of $268.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $305.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

