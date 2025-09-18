Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry Sells 2,865 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,441,490. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $279.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.40 and a 200-day moving average of $255.47. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $318.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,035.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 284.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

