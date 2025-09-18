Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,535,000 after acquiring an additional 770,005 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7,358.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 243,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,929,000 after acquiring an additional 239,970 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $442,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $95,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $4,224.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,017.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,789.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,898.57 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $4,038.00 to $4,504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 target price on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,339.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZO

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.