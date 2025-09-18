Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 978.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total value of $1,299,612.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,037.85. The trade was a 76.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $950.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $922.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $922.73. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $197.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.75, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

