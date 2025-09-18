Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.43.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

