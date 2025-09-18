3,373 Shares in Citigroup Inc. $C Bought by Longboard Asset Management LP

Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Citigroup comprises 0.7% of Longboard Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,153,000 after purchasing an additional 195,013 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,466,000 after purchasing an additional 592,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Citigroup by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Citigroup from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.