iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Shares Purchased by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.6% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 193,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 141,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 223,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $44.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

