Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 890 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,162,511,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 102.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 642,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,867,000 after acquiring an additional 325,369 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,227.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,162,000 after acquiring an additional 311,824 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,062,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,804,000 after acquiring an additional 189,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 901,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,188,000 after acquiring an additional 179,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $253.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.80 and a 200 day moving average of $225.55. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $240.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

