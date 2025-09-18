Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $74.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.10.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

