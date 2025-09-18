Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Bought by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.9% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.10.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

