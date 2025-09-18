Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,474 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,203,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,057,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 567.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,236,000 after buying an additional 1,091,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

