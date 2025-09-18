Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Position Reduced by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 234.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in Netflix by 28.4% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 42.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.87.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 2.3%

NFLX opened at $1,228.50 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,213.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,136.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

