Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 315.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 122.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $80.07. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $154,923.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,205.91. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,133.76. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,559. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

